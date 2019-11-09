Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,122 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 342.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in ResMed by 97.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in ResMed by 26.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMD opened at $143.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.96 and its 200 day moving average is $125.98. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.64 and a fifty-two week high of $149.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. ResMed had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $681.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total transaction of $880,259.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,988 shares in the company, valued at $38,776,961.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total transaction of $417,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,600,145.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,112 shares of company stock worth $8,139,860 in the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

