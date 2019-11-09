Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,368 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 3.8% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 1.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 1.6% in the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 48,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAFD. BidaskClub lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

WAFD stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Washington Federal Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.87.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

