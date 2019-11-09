James R. Scott, Jr. Sells 300 Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $13,035.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,733.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a twelve month low of $34.61 and a twelve month high of $43.97.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.38 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, research analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. First Interstate Bancsystem’s payout ratio is 42.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 49.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIBK shares. ValuEngine raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.48.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

