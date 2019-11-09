Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 325 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAX. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $2,948,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $1,966,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Baxter International by 293.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 18,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAX traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,017,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,937. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.08 and its 200-day moving average is $82.11. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $61.40 and a 52 week high of $89.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In other news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $293,216.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $696,658.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,396 shares of company stock worth $1,528,575. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAX shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.14.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.