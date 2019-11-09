Jacobs & Co. CA Has $8.65 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.4% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $1,754,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,306.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,750 shares of company stock worth $11,216,850. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Independent Research set a $127.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.88.

Chevron stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,176,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,442,372. The firm has a market cap of $231.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $127.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.65 and a 200 day moving average of $119.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

