Jacobs & Co. CA Has $6.14 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Enbridge by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,289,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 288.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,784,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,630 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 1,462.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,325,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,532 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,372,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,249,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,551,000 after buying an additional 1,466,849 shares during the period. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

NYSE ENB traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $37.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,499,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,608. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $35.48.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.80%.

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.68.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.