Jacobs & Co. CA Acquires 2,104 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,156 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 366,573 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,119,000 after acquiring an additional 69,257 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 99.2% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 67,982 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after buying an additional 33,860 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.4% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 15,430 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 317,563 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,156,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

EA traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.27. 2,306,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,755,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.96. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $108.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.77.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $845,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,900 shares of company stock worth $5,464,852 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

