Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by BB&T Corp

BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. FMR LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ronald L. Moses sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total transaction of $263,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,450.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $219,320.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at $240,378.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.20.

JKHY stock opened at $149.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $151.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

