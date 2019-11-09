J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

JCOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sidoti set a $118.00 price target on J2 Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

J2 Global stock opened at $100.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.32. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $65.07 and a 52 week high of $100.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $344.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.47 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that J2 Global will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

In other J2 Global news, Director Jon Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,951,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 18,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $1,799,324.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,347 shares in the company, valued at $13,628,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,815 shares of company stock worth $4,145,898. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 54,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 25,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

