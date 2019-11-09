J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J. Alexanders Holdings, Inc. owns and operates dining restaurants primarily in the United States. Its operating segments consists of J. Alexander’s, Redlands Grill and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill. J. Alexander’s restaurant offer seafood czarina, Tuscan steak, grilled fish with mango papaya salsa and chicken Milanese. Redlands Grill offers a sushi program, a coffee-cured rib eye and made-from-scratch flatbreads. Stoney River offers fresh seafood selections, salads and house specialties. J. Alexanders Holdings, Inc. is based in Nashville, TN. “

Shares of JAX opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89. J Alexanders has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.68.

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. J Alexanders had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $56.87 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that J Alexanders will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in J Alexanders by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,038,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 605,288 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in J Alexanders by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 299,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 115,538 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in J Alexanders by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 328,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 40,505 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in J Alexanders by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,361,000 after acquiring an additional 30,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in J Alexanders by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 26,516 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J Alexanders

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, and River Steakhouse and Grill.

