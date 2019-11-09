Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) PT Raised to $86.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ITRI. Credit Suisse Group lowered Itron to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stephens set a $83.00 price target on Itron and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Itron from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Itron currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.18.
Shares of Itron stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $78.57. 172,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. Itron has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $81.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
In other Itron news, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $234,289.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,413.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 34,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $2,467,001.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,667 shares of company stock worth $5,385,885 in the last three months. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Itron during the second quarter worth $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Itron by 50.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Itron by 145.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Itron by 2,199.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Itron Company Profile
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
