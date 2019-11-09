Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) PT Raised to $86.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ITRI. Credit Suisse Group lowered Itron to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stephens set a $83.00 price target on Itron and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Itron from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Itron currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.18.

Shares of Itron stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $78.57. 172,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. Itron has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $81.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $624.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.63 million. Itron had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Itron will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $234,289.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,413.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 34,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $2,467,001.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,667 shares of company stock worth $5,385,885 in the last three months. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Itron during the second quarter worth $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Itron by 50.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Itron by 145.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Itron by 2,199.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

