iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 19,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $37.04. 4,857,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,463,135. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $37.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.05.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

