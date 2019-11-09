iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Bought by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF accounts for 1.9% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITB. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of ITB stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,204 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.20. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.