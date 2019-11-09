iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Purchased by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 111.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYG. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 80.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 49,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 22,173 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter worth $1,870,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth $754,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter.

IYG traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.93. 31,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,944. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.66. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $104.43 and a 1 year high of $146.69.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

