iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DSI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. C J Advisory Inc now owns 30,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period.

DSI stock opened at $115.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.16 and a fifty-two week high of $115.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.61.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

