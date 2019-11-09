iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 10,297,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the previous session’s volume of 3,569,423 shares.The stock last traded at $29.11 and had previously closed at $28.97.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average of $27.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11,883.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 210.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 130.2% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

