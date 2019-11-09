iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.91

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.91 and last traded at $22.89, with a volume of 23358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.10.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,471,000 after acquiring an additional 31,243 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 34,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 13,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 6,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

See Also: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.