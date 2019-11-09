iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,994 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWX. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 7,259,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,000 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,995,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,531,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,631,000 after buying an additional 571,043 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,705,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,039,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,587,000 after buying an additional 400,058 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWX opened at $48.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.14. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 1 year low of $40.51 and a 1 year high of $48.61.

