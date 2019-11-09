IRISnet Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last Week (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for $0.0287 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $12.85 million and $40.45 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011409 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00224146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.84 or 0.01462669 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00031936 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00120577 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,006,903,914 coins and its circulating supply is 448,076,401 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog

Buying and Selling IRISnet

IRISnet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

