Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) VP Sells $645,000.00 in Stock

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) VP Timothy Kapalka sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,160.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IRDM opened at $24.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.29 and a beta of 2.08. Iridium Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.88.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.05 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,393,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,803,000 after purchasing an additional 111,879 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 24.4% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 11,594,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,692,000 after buying an additional 2,274,335 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,184,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,890,000 after buying an additional 79,016 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 77.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,229,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,379,000 after buying an additional 1,840,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Heights Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc now owns 2,998,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,740,000 after buying an additional 24,730 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on IRDM shares. ValuEngine cut Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BWS Financial set a $33.00 target price on Iridium Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

