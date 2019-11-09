Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Position Boosted by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 491,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,185 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $73,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Iqvia by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Iqvia by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Iqvia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,207,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iqvia by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Iqvia alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Iqvia from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $180.00 price target on shares of Iqvia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Iqvia from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Iqvia from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Iqvia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.46.

IQV stock opened at $137.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $164.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.24.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.95%. Iqvia’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.