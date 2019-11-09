Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IOVA. Jefferies Financial Group set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.27.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA traded up $2.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,837,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,643. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $26.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average is $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a current ratio of 10.61.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 413.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $348,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $880,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 128,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after buying an additional 70,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.