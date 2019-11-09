IoTeX Market Cap Reaches $25.89 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Coineal, Gate.io and Bgogo. IoTeX has a total market cap of $25.89 million and $2.22 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00043404 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $661.30 or 0.07504840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000401 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00001021 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00015054 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000121 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Binance, Gate.io, Coineal, Kucoin, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.