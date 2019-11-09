Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 4,249 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,119% compared to the typical volume of 132 put options.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

In related news, Director S Eugene Edwards purchased 15,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,183. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 216,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $1,672,323.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,983,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,788,682.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Green Plains by 909.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Green Plains by 192.3% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Green Plains during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Green Plains by 1,415.1% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 8,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 8,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $18.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.09. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 17.79% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $632.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Green Plains will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

