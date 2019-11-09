Investment (LON:INV) Trading Down 12.3%

Investment Company PLC (THE) (LON:INV)’s stock price dropped 12.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 308.96 ($4.04) and last traded at GBX 312 ($4.08), approximately 1,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355.95 ($4.65).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 300.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 271.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.71.

Get Investment alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.76%.

The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed Fiske Plc. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The Investment Co plc was formed in 1868 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.