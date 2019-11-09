Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Bought by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 627,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,237,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDP stock opened at $61.12 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.45.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

