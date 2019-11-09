Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Cut by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 147,387 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of Intuit worth $114,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 14.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.1% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 612 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $171,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,492 shares in the company, valued at $417,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 39,689 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $680,666.35. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,279 shares of company stock worth $68,553,645. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit stock opened at $256.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.61 and a 1 year high of $295.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.79.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $994.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.02 million. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Intuit to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Argus set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.21.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

