Intu Properties (OTCMKTS:CCRGF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Deutsche Bank

Intu Properties (OTCMKTS:CCRGF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCRGF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.42. 20,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,080. Intu Properties has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.53.

