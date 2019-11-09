Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) Stock Price Up 25%

Intouch Insight Ltd (CVE:INX)’s stock price rose 25% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.50, approximately 123,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 37,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 million and a P/E ratio of -6.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.83.

Intouch Insight Company Profile (CVE:INX)

Intouch Insight Ltd. design, develops, and implements data capture and measurement technologies for private businesses, governments, and regulators in Canada and the United States. It develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms, and delivers services. The company offers software platforms, which includes IntouchCapture, a software application that provides event marketing solutions, including analytics, logistics, and support; IntouchCheck, a mobile application that helps organizations to measure their operational standards internally and implement changes to drive lasting business improvements; and IntouchSurvey, a software application that allows businesses to perform Web-based surveys to collect feedback and view results using robust and real-time dashboards.

