inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) posted its earnings results on Friday. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter.

Shares of INTT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.17. 45,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,101. inTEST has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $7.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

In other inTEST news, CEO James Pelrin bought 9,700 shares of inTEST stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $42,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 118,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

