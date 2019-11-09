InterXion (NYSE:INXN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Interxion Holding N.V. operates as a provider of carrier-neutral colocation data center services in Europe. The Company’s data centre facilitates processing, storage, sharing and distribution of data, content, applications and media among carriers and customers. Its carrier-neutral colocation services includes space, power, cooling to house its customers’ computing, network, storage and IT infrastructure. Additionally, Interxion also offers network monitoring, remote monitoring of customer equipment, systems management, engineering support services, cross connects, data backup and storage. The Company’s data centres are located in London, Frankfurt, Paris, Amsterdam and Madrid, the main data center markets in Europe. Interxion Holding N.V. is headquartered in Schiphol-Rijk, the Netherlands. “

Get InterXion alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on INXN. Wells Fargo & Co lowered InterXion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded InterXion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of InterXion in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on InterXion from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim set a $90.00 price target on InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.43.

NYSE:INXN opened at $80.85 on Friday. InterXion has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $102.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.50, a P/E/G ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.23.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). InterXion had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $158.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InterXion will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in InterXion by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in InterXion by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,249,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,183,000 after buying an additional 1,293,785 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in InterXion by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 60,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 47,403 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in InterXion during the 2nd quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in InterXion by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,942,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InterXion (INXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InterXion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterXion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.