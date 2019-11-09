Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,486,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,490 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $32,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,006,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,197,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,346 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,040,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $972,293,000 after purchasing an additional 792,701 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,520,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,301,000 after purchasing an additional 719,236 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,083,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,844,000 after purchasing an additional 301,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 31,611.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,674,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

NYSE:IPG opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $24.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director H John Greeniaus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 100,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $2,210,920.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.