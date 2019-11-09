International Paper (NYSE:IP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “International Paper’s third-quarter earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while sales missed the same. Both top- and bottom-line figures declined year over year. International Paper guides adjusted EBITDA of $3.8 billion and free cash flow is projected at $2 billion for the ongoing year. Backed by healthy demand across all of its three segments, the company is poised to deliver improved results in 2019. It intends to invest significantly to improve its North American containerboard mill system and reduce costs. The company aims to utilize its sound cash flow by investing in high return capital projects and returning cash to shareholders through increased dividend payouts and share repurchases. However, fourth-quarter results will be impacted by lower price and unfavorable mix as well as operating expenses in its segments.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a sell rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens set a $50.00 price objective on shares of International Paper and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.22.

NYSE:IP traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.21. 2,295,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,895. International Paper has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.44. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.53.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. International Paper had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $1,909,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,195.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,150,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in International Paper by 0.7% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 307,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in International Paper by 21.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 181,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 32,333 shares during the period. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 23.5% during the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

