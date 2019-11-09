International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) will announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.22. International Money Express reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 191.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. International Money Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $82.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMXI. Northland Securities set a $17.00 price objective on International Money Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on International Money Express in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

In other International Money Express news, Director John Rincon sold 100,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $1,196,000.00. Also, major shareholder William Velez sold 8,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $95,680.00. Insiders have sold a total of 124,508 shares of company stock worth $1,502,157 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 2,942.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,000 after buying an additional 958,573 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 783,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,049,000 after acquiring an additional 298,987 shares in the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,373,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,295,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $15.93. The company has a market cap of $570.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.00 and a beta of -0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

Earnings History and Estimates for International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

