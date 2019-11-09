Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) PT Lowered to $134.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.55.

ICPT stock opened at $82.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $56.76 and a 12 month high of $131.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.43.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by ($0.24). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 143.09% and a negative return on equity of 720.28%. The firm had revenue of $61.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.18) earnings per share. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -9.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Ford sold 800 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Bright sold 595 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $44,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,453 shares of company stock worth $104,685 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,005,000 after buying an additional 295,674 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,093,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,979,000 after buying an additional 191,132 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 330,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,314,000 after buying an additional 119,760 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,546.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,619,000 after buying an additional 113,549 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,766,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

