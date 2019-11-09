Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Director Sells $233,909.13 in Stock

Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Director Philip H. Moise sold 5,469 shares of Intelligent Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $233,909.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INS opened at $41.39 on Friday. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $56.24.

Get Intelligent Systems alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Intelligent Systems during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 313.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Intelligent Systems during the second quarter valued at $101,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intelligent Systems during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intelligent Systems during the second quarter valued at $226,000.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on Intelligent Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Intelligent Systems Company Profile

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.