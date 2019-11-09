Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.51

Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.51 and traded as low as $14.09. Inspired Energy shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 198,504 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

The company has a market cap of $97.46 million and a P/E ratio of 23.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a GBX 0.22 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. Inspired Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.67%.

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy advisory and procurement consultancy services to corporate and SME energy users in the United Kingdom. It offers energy procurement, market analysis, bureau, historical audit, energy management, renewable energy project, public sector procurement, water deregulation, and site operation services, as well as ESOS, a technology-driven solution.

