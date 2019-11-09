Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.45-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.72-7.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.87 billion.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley set a $79.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.25.
NSIT opened at $63.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.85 and a 200 day moving average of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.38. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $66.47.
Insight Enterprises Company Profile
Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.
Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)
Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.