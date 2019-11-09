Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.45-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.72-7.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.87 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley set a $79.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.25.

NSIT opened at $63.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.85 and a 200 day moving average of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.38. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $66.47.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

