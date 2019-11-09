Insider Selling: Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Sells 4,749 Shares of Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Archibald Cox, Jr. sold 4,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $123,521.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,815.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Unifi stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. Unifi, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.00 million, a P/E ratio of 194.38 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Unifi had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $179.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,298,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,592,000 after acquiring an additional 167,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Unifi by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 210,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unifi by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Unifi by 48.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 133,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 43,456 shares during the period. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC raised its holdings in Unifi by 965.4% in the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 106,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 96,687 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UFI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

