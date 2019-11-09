Insider Selling: Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Insider Sells 3,405 Shares of Stock

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $699,727.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Vivian Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Vivian Yang sold 2,142 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $428,400.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Vivian Yang sold 1,263 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total value of $257,917.23.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Vivian Yang sold 2,142 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.13, for a total value of $518,642.46.

On Friday, August 16th, Vivian Yang sold 1,263 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total value of $312,036.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $195.53 on Friday. Trade Desk Inc has a 52-week low of $102.35 and a 52-week high of $289.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.51. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,497.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 22,564 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,137,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Trade Desk from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.13.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

