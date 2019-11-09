Insider Selling: Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) VP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,226 shares in the company, valued at $797,219.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.01 million, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.45. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 12 month low of $39.31 and a 12 month high of $60.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,785,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,062 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,401,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,342,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 460,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,091,000 after purchasing an additional 63,394 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 424.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 307,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after purchasing an additional 248,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm Ruger & Company Inc

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

