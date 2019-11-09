Insider Selling: Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $1,030,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,917,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.71 and a 200-day moving average of $44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.04). Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $566.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $621,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.4% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 437,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,769,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 554.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 519,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,262,000 after buying an additional 39,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PATK shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet cut Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

