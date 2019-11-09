Insider Selling: O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 6,250 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.51, for a total transaction of $2,753,187.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,976,085.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $439.23 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $326.71 and a 1-year high of $446.78. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $410.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.03.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 527.13%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 65.4% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% in the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $57,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $436.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $441.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $479.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $489.53.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.