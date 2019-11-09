Insider Selling: Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) COO Sells $6,384,701.00 in Stock

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 80,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $6,384,701.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,743 shares in the company, valued at $15,463,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $79.53 on Friday. Novocure Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.26 and a beta of 2.34.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $92.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.12 million. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Novocure Ltd will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush lowered Novocure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Novocure from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Novocure from $63.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Novocure by 666.7% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Novocure by 1,337.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novocure in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novocure in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Novocure in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

