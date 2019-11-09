Insider Selling: Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $295,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,081.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anastasios Gianakakos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Anastasios Gianakakos sold 4,000 shares of Myokardia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $209,120.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Anastasios Gianakakos sold 1,000 shares of Myokardia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Anastasios Gianakakos sold 4,000 shares of Myokardia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $208,600.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Anastasios Gianakakos sold 1,000 shares of Myokardia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $55,090.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYOK opened at $60.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.05. Myokardia Inc has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $63.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 2.06.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.57. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Myokardia Inc will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myokardia during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myokardia during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myokardia during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Myokardia by 440.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Myokardia by 39.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MYOK shares. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on shares of Myokardia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Myokardia in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.89.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

