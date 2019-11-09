Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average is $20.26. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $25.08.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.32 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KTOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 570.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

