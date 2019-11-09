Insider Selling: Kellogg (NYSE:K) SVP Sells 2,136 Shares of Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K) SVP Maria Fernanda Mejia sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $136,063.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,427.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.62. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.52. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $65.66.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.66%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on K shares. Barclays lowered shares of Kellogg to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.