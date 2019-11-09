Insider Selling: CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) EVP Sells $1,692,720.00 in Stock

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $1,692,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,648.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CONE opened at $65.60 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $79.73. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.83.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 60.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CyrusOne from $68.00 to $78.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 435,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,438,000 after buying an additional 96,405 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in CyrusOne by 1,044.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 200,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,835,000 after buying an additional 182,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CyrusOne by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 45,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

