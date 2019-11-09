Insider Selling: Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) CFO Sells 11,550 Shares of Stock

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 11,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $482,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,950 shares in the company, valued at $708,340.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Steven Lynch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Mark Steven Lynch sold 35,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $1,960,350.00.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.37. Appian Corp has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $62.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -52.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 61.04%. The business had revenue of $69.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Appian Corp will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APPN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays set a $41.00 price target on Appian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Appian from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Appian by 39.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Appian by 97.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Appian by 83.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Appian by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Appian by 1,432.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

