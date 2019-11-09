Insider Buying: Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) VP Buys 35,000 Shares of Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) VP Lawrence West bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $38,850.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 292,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,153.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GTE stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $2.97.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GTE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $4.00 target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 27,815,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,398 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,422,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,336 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,205,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,794 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,410,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,456,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 575,161 shares in the last quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

